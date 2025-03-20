Autopsy finds no foul play in body discovered near Gordon-Bartow County line

The Brief Autopsy revealed no signs of foul play in the man's death; toxicology results pending. Body found by construction workers near U.S. Highway 41; believed to have been there for some time. Deceased not positively identified; detectives suspect he was not a local resident.



Authorities say an autopsy has revealed no signs of foul play in the death of a man whose body was discovered last week.

The body was found in an overgrown area near the Gordon-Bartow county line.

The backstory:

Construction workers found the body the morning of March 14 in an overgrown area just off U.S. Highway 41 and notified the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mitch Ralston said in a statement.

Deputies responded to the scene, where the body—believed to be male—appeared to have been there "for some period of time." There was no evidence of violence or other foul play at the scene, Ralston said.

What we know:

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that the Georgia State Crime Laboratory’s autopsy also found no signs of foul play. Toxicology results are still pending and will determine the official cause of death.

What we don't know:

As of now, the deceased has not been positively identified. However, detectives believe the individual was not a local resident.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Gordon County Coroner’s Office.