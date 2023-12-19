Autism advocate Aaliyah Thompson to gift $500 holiday stipend for 10 special needs families

Parents of children with autism have until this Friday to be considered for a $500 giveaway.

And who better to help those families around the holidays than someone who proves that those living with autism can do anything they set their mind to.

There's a lot happening on the other side of the pink doors on North Avenue in Jonesboro.

A manicure there is more than just self-care. It helps someone prove themselves...to themselves.

"The reason why I opened up a nail school is because they can learn a trade, just like everyone else," 22-year-old Aaliyah Alicia Thompson said. She's the first person with autism to own their own nail school.

"We have 20 nail students. Some are on the spectrum, some are not," she said.

The Jonesboro native was diagnosed with autism at age 5, graduated from high school at the top of her class, and has gone on to become one of McDonald's Black and Positively Golden Change Maker Ambassadors.

That opportunity leads the Jonesboro native to the Afro Tech conference where she was awarded $10,000. She's giving away half of that money.

Thompson will give 10 single parents with special needs children $500 for the holidays.

"Have fun with it. Do what you have to do with the money. Pay rent. Whatever. It's Christmas," she said in front of the neon sign bearing her name at the nail school.

It hits close to home for Thompson, too, as her mom still remembers what it was like to raise her daughter on her own.

To be considered as one of the 10 families who'll receive the $500 holiday stipend, head to Aaliyah's Instagram page. Click the link in her bio and type one paragraph about why and how this money would positively impact your family.