Authorities issue Mattie's Call for missing Newton County man

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 29-year-old man last seen on Monday evening in Covington.

Authorities said Kentavious Antonio Hill is 5-foot-9 and 132 pounds with brown eyes.

Officials said he was last seen off of Joe Ewing Drive in Covington at 8 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing black jeans, a black shirt and black sandals.

Police said he's diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and could be a risk.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Hill's whereabouts to call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 770-784-2100.

