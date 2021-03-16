Authorities issue Mattie's Call for missing Newton County man
COVINGTON, Ga. - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 29-year-old man last seen on Monday evening in Covington.
Authorities said Kentavious Antonio Hill is 5-foot-9 and 132 pounds with brown eyes.
Officials said he was last seen off of Joe Ewing Drive in Covington at 8 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing black jeans, a black shirt and black sandals.
Police said he's diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and could be a risk.
Authorities ask anyone with information on Hill's whereabouts to call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 770-784-2100.
