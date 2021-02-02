Authorities investigating after bald eagle shot and killed

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a bald eagle was shot and killed.

The bird was found injured in Oglethorpe County but later died after being taken to the University of Georgia for help.

Ben Hill, a licensed falconer, said he received a call saying a homeowner found an injured bald eagle on their property.

"This hit me hard. This is an eagle. We are blessed to see these animals in the wild, especially in Georgia," Hill said.

Hill got permission from the game warden and went to rescue the bird.

"I got him up off the ground and did my physical, just like I would my own bird, just rub my hands throughout the feathers to look for anything or feel for anything in particular. He could spread his wings. I couldn't see blood. I felt the bird all over. It felt fine," he said.

Advertisement

Despite the lack of physical evidence, Hill said he knew he had to get the bird help fast. He said the bird was malnourished and he feared it had lead poisoning.

He drove the bird to UGA, but he later learned the eagle did not survive.

According to the Georgia DNR, shotgun pellets were found in the bird.

"Whoever was looking down the shogun barrel and pulled the trigger. They could not deny they saw what they were looking at. A seven-foot wingspan with a solid white head and solid white tail. I believe was fully intentional," Hill said.

Hill also said this eagle was likely a part of a breeding pair. The homeowner noted seeing a larger eagle flying in the area.

According to Hill, female raptors are larger than males.

"The female will hopefully lay fertilized eggs but it's going to take everything that bird has in her to raise them once they're hatched to feed them accordingly because the male helps out a lot during breeding season," Hill said.

The person responsible for shooting the bald eagle could face fines and prison time.

Anyone with information, please contact the Georgia DNR.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts