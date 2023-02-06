Authorities conducting clearing operation at Atlanta public safety training center site

A massive law enforcement presence was out Monday morning clearing the woods at the site of Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center ahead of imminent construction for the controversial facility.

SWAT teams from the Atlanta and DeKalb County police departments, as well as Georgia State Patrol troopers and representatives from other agencies, were seen at the site in southwest DeKalb County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the multi-agency operation to FOX 5.

"The GBI, along with our law enforcement partners, are conducting another clearing operation to secure the site of the future City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Once the operation is complete, we’ll provide an update," a statement from a GBI spokesperson reads.

The operation was taking place almost a week after officials announced an agreement to move forward on the $90-million facility. A similar clearing operation resulted in the death of 26-year-old Manuel "Tortuguita" Teran.

During that fatal Jan. 18 incident, Teran is accused of firing at troopers "without warning," wounding one. Teran died after several other troopers returned fire, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.

Family members and attorneys for Teran were set to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday in Decatur.

An independent autopsy found that Teran was shot 13 times. The family is asking for more transparency about the shooting.