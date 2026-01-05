Alabama man extradited to Georgia during child exploitation investigation

The Brief Austin Joseph Peno was extradited from Alabama to Georgia on Dec. 31 following a multi-state investigation. Authorities secured a Governor’s warrant to force Peno's return after he initially refused to sign extradition papers. The investigation remains ongoing, and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office indicates that additional charges are possible.



A multi-state investigation ended on New Year’s Eve with an Alabama man being booked into a Georgia jail on charges involving child sexual abuse material.

What we know:

Austin Joseph Peno, 24, of Foley, Alabama, was extradited back to Haralson County on Dec. 31, 2025. He is currently charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

The case began in May 2025 after the sheriff’s office received a cybertip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) portal. Investigators determined the suspected material contained a prepubescent child.

Through a series of search warrants, Wilson identified Peno as the suspect but learned he had already left Georgia.

Working with ICAC Task Force members in Foley, authorities located Peno and took him into custody on the Haralson County warrant. However, the legal process to bring him back to Georgia faced a hurdle when Peno refused to sign extradition papers.

The Haralson County District Attorney’s Office filed a Governor’s warrant with the state of Alabama accepting it and allowing Georgia officials to transport Peno back to the state last week.

Sheriff Stacy Williams praised the persistence of investigators in tracking the suspect across state lines.

"Sexual crimes against children are some of the most heinous crimes that we see, and if you commit the contemptible act of possessing child sexual abuse images, we will charge you and we will come get you. You cannot hide from these charges," Williams said. "As I have said, these cases are difficult to work, and I appreciate the effort put in by Investigator Wilson on this case."

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.

What's next:

Peno remains in the Haralson County Jail awaiting trial.