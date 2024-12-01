Double shooting reported at Austell apartment complex
AUSTELL, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex in Austell.
Police told FOX 5 Atlanta two victims were sent to the hospital after a shooting at Chroma Park Apartments on Mesa Valley Way Sunday night.
Their current condition is unknown.
While officials are still gathering clues to pinpoint a suspect in the case, they told FOX 5 they don't believe the public is in any danger at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.