Double shooting reported at Austell apartment complex

Cobb County police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex in Austell.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta two victims were sent to the hospital after a shooting at Chroma Park Apartments on Mesa Valley Way Sunday night.

Their current condition is unknown.

While officials are still gathering clues to pinpoint a suspect in the case, they told FOX 5 they don't believe the public is in any danger at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.