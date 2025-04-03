Augusta man arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Washington State Prison

article

The Brief Jamel Barnes was arrested near Washington State Prison after being spotted carrying bags; apprehended by deputies and a GDC K9 unit. Barnes faces multiple charges, including possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and providing prohibited items to inmates. Sheriff Joel Cochran praised the swift response and collaboration between agencies, warning against engaging in illegal activities in Washington County.



A 22-year-old Augusta man was arrested Wednesday.

The arrest came after Washington County deputies and a Georgia Department of Corrections K9 unit responded to reports of a suspicious person near Washington State Prison.

What we know:

Authorities say Jamel Barnes was spotted around 11:41 a.m. on April 2 carrying bags near the prison. Deputies and a GDC K9 team arrived quickly and located Barnes in a field east of the facility, where he was apprehended at 12:05 p.m.

Barnes faces multiple charges, including three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, trading with inmates without the warden’s authorization, four counts of providing items prohibited to inmates, criminal trespass, and giving a false name.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released this image showing a man being arrested for carrying contraband near the Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia on April 2, 2025. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Sheriff Joel Cochran credited the fast response and joint effort between agencies for the arrest.

"We want those with ill intentions to understand that this collaboration and effort will persist," Cochran said. "If you don’t want to spend a significant amount of time behind bars, stay out of Washington County if you’re planning to engage in illegal activities."

What we don't know:

It was not clear if Barnes had retained legal representation.