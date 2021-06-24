GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Auburn

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene at an officer-involved shooting in Auburn, Georgia.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Browns Bridge Road and Bradford Park Lane in Auburn Thursday morning.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office has said that both deputies and members of the Auburn Police Department were involved in the shooting.

Investigators have not released information about what led up to the shooting.

SKYFOX 5 showed multiple police cars at the scene, a vehicle that had flipped on its side, and damage to a telephone pole.

Deputies say the unidentified suspect shot at officers and officers returned fire, hitting them.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials have not said if any officers were injured in the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.