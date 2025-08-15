ATVs, dirt bikes stolen from Atlanta storage units, police say

article

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department are asking the public for help with an investigation into a series of storage unit burglaries.

Officials say the break-ins happened last month at a Public Storage on the 800 block of Fairburn Road.

What we know:

Officers say they were called to the storage unit facility on the afternoon of July 9.

There, investigators say they learned that several storage units had been broken into.

The thieves reportedly made off with multiple dirt bikes and ATVs.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.