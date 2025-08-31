ATV crash kills 2 Georgia parents, injures 7 children in Alabama

The Brief The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3:47 p.m. central time Saturday at Indian Mountain ATV Park. Deputies said the driver of that ATV was ejected and died at the scene. The eight passengers were taken to hospitals, but the woman passenger died. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the victims as Marcus Ragland, his children and a mother to two of the kids. The family is reportedly from Rome.



Two adults were killed, and seven children were injured after an ATV crash Saturday afternoon in Cherokee County, Alabama, just across the Georgia state line near Floyd County.

What we know:

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3:47 p.m. central time at Indian Mountain ATV Park.

When first responders arrived, they found two side-by-side RZRs had collided. One of the ATVs, carrying nine people, overturned after the crash and slammed into a tree.

Deputies said the driver of that ATV was ejected and died at the scene. A woman who was also riding in the ATV was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital, where she later died.

The eight other passengers — all children — were injured in the crash. Three of them were flown to Birmingham hospitals. The other four children were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Rome.

Investigators said the children injured in the crash range in age from 1 to 12 years old.

Dig deeper:

A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies one of the victims as Marcus Ragland. The organizer said Ragland was a father of 10, with two more children on the way. The fundraiser also said the woman killed was the mother of two of the children involved. Six of the injured children were Ragland’s, according to the page.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to the organizer of the fundraiser for more information.

Cherokee County officials said they plan to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. central time to provide updates on the crash.