Attorney General Garland, Homeland Security chief Mayorkas to testify about domestic extremism threat

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are set to testify Wednesday on efforts to combat domestic terrorism threats amid a series of congressional hearings centered on the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.



Garland and Mayorkas will appear before the Senate Appropriations Committee for a hearing on "domestic violent extremism in America," scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.



Last week, Garland appeared before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing about the Justice Department’s request for additional funding to help protect against both foreign and domestic terror threats, prosecuting hate crimes and protecting civil rights, among a number of other priorities.



Garland listed foreign and domestic terrorism as "an emerging and accelerating threat."



"Both forms of terrorism are of extraordinary concern to me. We never want to take our eyes off of what happened on 9/11 and the risks that our country continues to face from foreign-origin attacks on the homeland," Garland testified. "Likewise, we have a growing fear of domestic violent extremism and domestic terrorism. Both of those keep me up at night."



U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on April 26, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)



Garland, who led the investigation into the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 as a Department of Justice staffer, has said the same domestic extremism that led to the bombing still exists today.



"Although many years have passed, the terror perpetrated by people like Timothy McVeigh is still with us," Garland said last month while speaking at a remembrance ceremony in Oklahoma City. McVeigh was ultimately convicted and executed for carrying out the attack.



"Just last month, the FBI warned of the ongoing and heightened threat posed by domestic violent extremists," he continued. "The Department of Justice is pouring its resources into stopping domestic violent extremists before they can attack, prosecuting those who do, and battling the spread of the kind of hate that leads to tragedies like the one we mark here today."



Meanwhile, Mayorkas has similarly vowed that the Department of Homeland Security will increase its monitoring of domestic extremist groups and their online activities. DHS announced this week a new branch within the department to combat terrorism and targeted violence and to help produce timely intelligence needed to combat such threats.



Several congressional hearings held recently have centered on the Capitol riot, taking a look at law enforcement’s response in the lead-up to the insurrection and the aftermath. The Capitol Police have faced criticism for being badly overrun, the FBI for failing to share with sufficient urgency intelligence suggesting a possible "war" at the Capitol, and the Defense Department for an hourslong delay in getting support to the complex despite the violent, deadly chaos unfolding on TV.



More than 400 people have been charged so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The riot left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was hit in the head by a fire extinguisher. Another officer died in an apparent suicide after the attack.



Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller during the Capitol riot is also set to testify Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee, one of two senior Trump administration officials scheduled to appear and defend their actions related to the insurrection, according to the Associated Press.



This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.

