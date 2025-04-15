Attorney General Bondi to announce major federal case updates in Atlanta

article

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is set to visit Atlanta on Tuesday to announce what the Department of Justice is calling "major developments" in two ongoing federal investigations.

What we know:

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will take place at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta.

Check back here shortly before 3 p.m. for a livestream of the press conference.

What we don't know:

While the DOJ has not yet disclosed which cases will be addressed, officials say the updates are significant. Bondi will be joined by representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration and other federal law enforcement agencies involved in the investigations.

Further details are expected to be released during the briefing.