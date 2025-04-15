Expand / Collapse search

Attorney General Bondi to announce major federal case updates in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 15, 2025 9:38am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

US Attorney General Pam Bondi attends a press conference on illicit narcotics, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 9, 2025. (Photo by Marco BELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is set to visit Atlanta on Tuesday to announce what the Department of Justice is calling "major developments" in two ongoing federal investigations.

What we know:

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will take place at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta.

What we don't know:

While the DOJ has not yet disclosed which cases will be addressed, officials say the updates are significant. Bondi will be joined by representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration and other federal law enforcement agencies involved in the investigations.

Further details are expected to be released during the briefing.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by the U.S. Attorney General's office. 

