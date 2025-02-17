Attempted car break-in ends in gunfire at DeKalb County apartments

article

DeKalb County police are investigating an overnight shooting at a local apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the Sunrise View Apartments on the 3800 block of Redan Road.

What we know:

Investigators tell FOX 5 that a group of young men were trying to break into a car at the complex.

According to police, the vehicle's owner spotted the group and came out of his apartment to confront them.

During the confrontation, the owner of the vehicle fired at least one shot. Authorities say one of the suspects also had a weapon.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of anyone involved in the altercation.

Police are working to determine if anyone was hit by the gunfire. It is not clear if the vehicle's owner will face charges for firing the shot.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.