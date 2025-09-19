Atlanta’s youngest council member begins term with push for accessibility

The Brief Carden Wyckoff prioritizes making Atlanta more accessible for residents with disabilities, advocating for automatic door policies citywide. Wyckoff's personal experience with disability informs her advocacy, emphasizing representation for marginalized communities in government. Despite her short term, Wyckoff is considering a future run for office, enjoying her role in serving the community.



Carden Wyckoff, 32, is the newest and youngest member of the Atlanta City Council, and she says she is wasting no time getting to work.

Wyckoff, who was appointed this week to fill the remainder of former Councilman Amir Farokhi’s term, has just 104 days in office. She said her priority is making the city more accessible for residents with disabilities.

What they're saying:

"A big piece of legislation I am working on right now is a push to open door policy throughout the city of Atlanta," Wyckoff said. "We have that already in the Midtown District Improvement District and what that is is you press a button and the door automatically opens. So I’m wanting to have this added to all new buildings across the entire city of Atlanta."

Wyckoff, a University of Georgia graduate with degrees in biology and poultry science, was born with a progressive disability that is a form of MS. She said her experience allows her to bring a much-needed perspective to City Hall.

"I don’t have a car and I am unable to drive due to my disability, like many other citizens of Atlanta," she said. "I think it is really important that we have people represented on boards in communities, on committees, even in government."

She also sees her disability as a strength. "I also look at it as my superpower, just because it does allow me to just be a voice for the marginalized community. Disability is often left out," Wyckoff said.

The councilwoman, who took her official city portrait Friday, said she has enjoyed her first days in office and may consider running in the future.

"There may be a time in a couple of years where I may decide to run," Wyckoff said. "I actually am enjoying this already and serving the community and being in government actually is enjoyable. I didn’t think I’d like it as much as I do."

What's next:

While Wyckoff is not on the ballot in November, six candidates are running for the District 2 seat.