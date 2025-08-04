Atlanta City Council races against time to fill district 2 seat

The Brief Councilmember Amir Farokhi's resignation takes effect on August 23, and the Atlanta City Council must appoint a replacement within 30 days to serve until January 2026. Interested candidates must meet specific requirements and submit applications by August 27, with the selection process involving the Committee on Council and a final vote expected on September 15. The Atlanta City Council plays a crucial role in city governance, including budget approvals and land use decisions, making the appointment significant for local residents.



With Councilmember Amir Farokhi set to resign later this month, the Atlanta City Council is moving quickly to fill the soon-to-be-vacant District 2 seat.

What we know:

Farokhi’s resignation takes effect Aug. 23. According to the City Charter, if a regular election is coming up within a year of a vacancy, the council can vote to appoint someone to serve the remainder of the term, as long as the decision is made within 30 days.

That means the clock is ticking. The person selected will hold the seat through early January 2026, when the winner of November’s election is sworn in.

What you can do:

To apply, candidates must meet a few basic requirements: be at least 18 years old, a registered Atlanta voter, a District 2 resident for at least one year, and not employed by the city.

Starting Friday, August 8, interested applicants can send in a resume and a brief statement explaining why they want the job. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27. Applications can be emailed to municipalclerk@atlantaga.gov, dropped off in person at the second floor of City Hall, or submitted online through citycouncil.atlantaga.gov.

After the deadline, the Office of the Municipal Clerk will send the submissions to the Committee on Council. Qualified candidates will be introduced at the September 2 City Council meeting. From there, the Council President will refer the names to the committee, which will review the applicants and make a final recommendation. A vote on the appointment is expected September 15.

Applicants who don’t meet the minimum qualifications will not be considered.

Why you should care:

The Atlanta City Council serves as the city’s lawmaking body, handling everything from budget approvals to land use decisions. The council includes 12 district members and three at-large posts, plus the Council President.