Atlanta’s Upper Westside gets upscale antiques market

You know what they say: Everything old is new again. And that’s especially true in Atlanta’s booming Upper Westside, where both professional and amateur designers are flocking to a place filled with timeless treasures.

Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is celebrating its grand opening in new space on Chattahoochee Avenue this week, and we spent the morning there doing a little treasure-hunting among the gallery’s 40 booths. Formerly located in Atlanta’s Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, the antique market is owned by The Ahlers Group, which is one of the largest antiques dealers in Atlanta and operates both Ahlers & Ogletree Auctions and Peachtree Battle Estate Sales. You can’t miss the new 10,000-square-foot showroom, which is located near the popular Chattahoochee Food Works — just look for Atlanta muralist Thomas Turner’s vibrant work on the exterior of the building!

Now, let’s talk about those treasures! Inside Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors, dealers say you’ll find a curated selection of antiques from around the world, not to mention American Mid-century modern furnishings (which generally encompasses the immediate post-World War II years). Along with furniture, vendors also specialize in silver, jewelry, artwork, lamps, and more — and owners say there are even opportunities to have items appraised.

Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is located at 1391 Chattahoochee Avenue in Atlanta’s Upper Westside, and regular hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the marketplace, click here.





