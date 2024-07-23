Atlanta's tequila trailblazer: Nayana Ferguson's success, survival, and spirit

July 24 is National Tequila Day, and Atlanta is home to the first Black businesswoman to own and run a tequila brand.

Nayana Ferguson partnered with her husband to create Anteel Tequila, a multi-award-winning spirits business.

"When we launched in 2018, I became the first African American woman to own and lead a tequila brand," she said.

Six years later, with over 100 awards and bottles sold in at least 20 states across the U.S., the couple’s business is easily described as a powerhouse. Ferguson believes her optimistic attitude has a lot to do with her success.

"Anything I’ve gone after, I’ve gotten. It’s because of that positive mindset. Because I have an intense faith in myself and what I can do," Ferguson told FOX 5 Atlanta during an interview.

But the entrepreneur had more than tequila to talk about. She spoke highly of her romantic marriage, teenage daughter, education, and her journey with cancer.

Ferguson didn't have cancer just once but twice.

The 18-year pancreatic cancer survivor and 12-year breast cancer survivor told us that her experiences never deterred her but instead fueled her passion and go-getter spirit in overcoming challenges.

"You can do anything," she stated confidently.

As a pancreatic cancer advocate and public speaker, Ferguson hopes to do good in this world and leave an everlasting impact on whoever she can.

"A lot of times, when I tell my story, I tear up because it brings a lot of those memories back. But, I hope in my speaking and being a part of the pancreatic cancer network that I’m giving hope and awareness to those who feel that they don’t have that."