Atlanta's Pullman Yards hosting concert series

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Pullman Yards is bringing back Pullman Pops, its three-show concert series. 

The first show will be a Broadway Spectacular featuring the greatest hits from musicals and movies old and new. 

Tony nominee and composer Larry Bank will lead the 45-piece orchestra with the region’s most talented musicians. 

Tickets for the Aug. 3 show start at $37 per person. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for guests to enjoy food trucks, pop-up experiences, and dinner before the concert begins at 7. 

The following concert dates and themes are below:

  • Oct. 26: Sinatra & Standards
  • Dec. 2: Holiday