Atlanta's Pullman Yards hosting concert series

Pullman Yards is bringing back Pullman Pops, its three-show concert series.

The first show will be a Broadway Spectacular featuring the greatest hits from musicals and movies old and new.

Tony nominee and composer Larry Bank will lead the 45-piece orchestra with the region’s most talented musicians.

Tickets for the Aug. 3 show start at $37 per person. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for guests to enjoy food trucks, pop-up experiences, and dinner before the concert begins at 7.

The following concert dates and themes are below: