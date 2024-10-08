Atlanta’s proposed noise ordinance faces backlash from nightlife businesses 

In brief: Proposed update to Atlanta's noise ordinance by Councilman Wan may lead to revocation of alcohol licenses for noise violations. Nightlife business owners claim the changes are discriminatory and could jeopardize their businesses. Lack of awareness about the proposal among some nightlife industry members and advisory council. City Council delays decision, calls for further discussion and engagement with impacted businesses.



A new proposal to update Atlanta's noise ordinance has sparked controversy among business owners, particularly those in the city’s nightlife scene. The legislation, introduced by City Councilman Alex Wan, could result in the revocation or denial of alcohol licenses for businesses found in violation of the city's nuisance ordinance.

During a Monday city council meeting, leaders of Atlanta’s nightlife industry voiced their concerns, arguing that the changes unfairly target their establishments. Under the proposed changes, bars and clubs could lose their alcohol licenses if they violate the city’s noise ordinance, a move that many business owners feel threatens their livelihood.

"A lot of these business owners, you know this is the first time they’ve heard about the legislation," said Councilman Michael Bond. He noted that discussions about the proposal have been ongoing for months, but several members of the nightlife industry and even the mayor’s appointed advisory council were caught off guard.

The legislation was introduced following recommendations from a committee tasked with updating the city’s alcohol code. Bond explained that it is already illegal for a business with a patio to create noise that can be heard within 500 feet of a residence, but the new legislation could make it easier for these businesses to lose their alcohol licenses.

Nightlife leaders, including members of the city's Nightlife Advisory Committee, expressed concerns that the changes come at a difficult time for the industry.

"This is the most difficult year in business they’ve ever experienced on top of staffing issues, landlord issues, and the ongoing inflation. These business owners don’t need to feel like the city of Atlanta is attacking," said Cortney Foster, a member of the advisory committee.

The council delayed any action on the proposed legislation, opting instead to take it back to committee for further discussion. Business owners petitioned city leaders to meet with the affected establishments before any decisions are made.

The council plans to revisit the issue at its next meeting on Oct. 17.