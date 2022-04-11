Potholes in Atlanta: How to report them for the city to fill

article

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said his transportation manager set a goal of filling 30 holes a day.

Atlanta residents can request for their neighborhood potholes to be filled.

You can go online ATL311.com or call 404-546-0311.

The city will provide a short-term fix until an entire street is resurfaced.

Dickens ditched the business suit for work clothes in order to help city workers plug potholes.

In the southeast community of Ormewood, the mayor helped fill four holes.

It was a photo-op for sure.

Still, the mayor signaled he plans to be a mayor who pays attention to the mundane as well as the big, complex issues that face Atlanta.

"It may seem like a simple thing," said homeowner Mary McEneaney. "But it is a problem that does damage to our cars. We appreciate the Mayor coming out here".

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE