Atlanta's Madame C.J. Walker Museum added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Madame C.J. Walker Museum & WERDStudio in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn Historic District has been officially added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, a network of landmarks that played key roles in advancing social justice during the 1950s and 1960s. The announcement was made Wednesday, further solidifying Georgia’s contributions to civil rights history.

What we know:

Located near Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, the museum was founded by hairstylist and beauty educator Ricci de Forest. It honors Madame C.J. Walker, America’s first female self-made millionaire, while also preserving the legacy of WERD, the first Black-owned radio station. WERD was instrumental in amplifying civil rights voices and popularizing what is now known as R&B music.

Madame C.J. Walker Museum & WERDStudio Credit: Atlanta Preservation Center

Expanding Georgia’s Civil Rights Legacy

What they're saying:

With this addition, Georgia now has 12 sites on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Jay Markwalter, Statewide Tourism Director at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, emphasized the importance of this recognition, stating:

"The Madame C.J. Walker Museum & WERDStudio is the latest example of our work with tourism partners statewide to expand Georgia’s presence on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, further strengthening the cultural offerings that benefit our local communities and visitors alike."

The announcement comes as the U.S. Civil Rights Trail pursues UNESCO World Heritage recognition. Among the 11 sites proposed for UNESCO nomination is Atlanta’s Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, highlighting the international significance of these landmarks.