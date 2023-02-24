Atlanta’s Jahi Winston headlines Netflix’s 'We Have A Ghost'

The horror-comedy "We Have A Ghost" hits Netflix today, starring an Atlanta native in the central role of a teen who ends up living in a haunted house.

"I was born in metro Atlanta — I was born on the Southside — but I grew up in Marietta for the most part," says Jahi Winston, whose character Kevin forms an unusual friendship with a ghost named Ernest (played by David Harbour).

Winston’s character is something of an outsider — a teen who just wants to be left alone with his classic rock music.

"I didn’t know some of the songs that I had to learn prior to staring the movie," reveals Winston. "I would say playing Kevin and getting into his style and everything definitely broadened my music knowledge, because he has such eclectic tastes. Way more eclectic and classic than mine."

"We Have A Ghost" was directed by Christopher Landon, and features an all-star cast including Anthony Mackie, Erica Ash, Tig Notaro, and Jennifer Coolidge. And along with giving Winston the opportunity to learn some new songs, the film also gave the young actor a chance to experience filming a good old-fashioned car chase sequence.

"I was not driving, thank gosh!" Winston laughs. "We were doing it with David and it was easily one of the longest things it took to shoot, and I would look to him and be like, ‘I don’t even know what we’re doing anymore! I feel like everything is kind of running together and my brain is muddled now!’ But it turned out great, so hopefully people like it."