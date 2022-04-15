Highland Bistro dishes up a soulful dining experience in Old Fourth Ward

A certain television show once centered on bar "where everybody knows your name." Longtime friends Isaac White and Anthony Singleton liked that idea, and wanted to create something like it in their own city.

And thus … a restaurant was born.

White and Singleton opened Highland Bistro early last year in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, seeking to not only nourish the community with food, but also nourish some souls in the process. Open Tuesdays through Sundays for lunch and dinner, the owners say their culinary concept focuses on a blend of southern-style comfort food and traditional American dishes. In other words, open up the menu, and you’ll see entrées including chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits alongside sandwiches like the Highland Reuben and burgers.

And if you’re a brunch fan, Highland Bistro has been hosting a Sunday "Brunch and Beats" event presented by E. Christopher Cornell, during which decadent brunch favorites are served up to a soundtrack of DJ-spun 80s favorites. Leading up to this year’s tax deadline, tax strategist Yvette Caslin (known as the ATL Tax Queen) has been dropping by the Sunday brunches, available to help diners with their filings.

Of course, we wanted everyone at Highland Bistro to know our names — so, we spent a morning chatting with the owners, checking out that menu, and dancing at a special Friday morning edition of "Brunch and Beats." To see our morning at the restaurant, click the video player in this article.

Highland Bistro is located at 701-5 Highland Avenue Northeast in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. For more information on the restaurant, click here.