Atlanta’s Der Biergarten preps for Oktoberfest celebration

Stein-holding contest? It’s happening. Bratwurst-eating competition? It’s happening. Tapping the keg? It’s happening.

In case you don’t see it, there’s a pattern here: Der Biergarten has a full schedule of events to make this Oktoberfest season "der beste!"

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to Downtown Atlanta’s little pocket of Alpine heaven, Der Biergarten — where the wiener schnitzel sizzles and the steins are always overflowing. Owned and operated by Legacy Ventures, Der Biergarten has been a longtime local favorite; the restaurant opened just in time for Oktoberfest 2010, with a mission to serve authentic German food and beer in a super-festive environment. In the years since, it’s become known as a prime sports-viewing spot, due to the abundance of big screens and the amazing location (steps away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons and Atlanta United!).

And while there’s always a celebratory atmosphere at Der Biergarten, nothing compares to Oktoberfest season, which launches at the restaurant Saturday, Sept, 21 and runs on Saturdays through Oct. 26. While the annual festival is happening in Germany, the Der Biergarten team hosts a long list of special events, including the aforementioned keg tapping and roasting whole pigs out on the patio.

So, who’s ready to slip on their lederhosen and dirndl and raise a stein to this year’s Oktoberfest? Well, the Good Day Atlanta team sure was! So, we spent the morning at Der Biergarten getting a preview of this year’s big celebration. Click here for more information on the restaurant (located at 300 Marietta Street Northwest) — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning yelling, "Prost!"