Atlanta’s boutique Wylie Hotel nears completion

Lights are on in the hallways, and room numbers are fixed outside the doors — and that means work is coming to a close on the new 111-room Wylie Hotel in Atlanta, located right next to Ponce City Market.

Hotel owners are planning a May opening for the property, which extends a legacy that stretches back to 1929 when it first opened as the Garner-Wallace Hotel.

"The hotel was opened as a residential hotel, which was really common in this area," says director of sales Liz Young. "Along Ponce, there were several residential hotels and this one, in particular, was a luxury hotel."

After closing down due to the Great Depression, the hotel reopened as the 551 Ponce de Leon Hotel; more than just a place for travelers to stay, current owners say it became something of a safe haven when restaurant Mrs. P’s opened inside.

"It housed Atlanta's first LGBTQ-friendly bar," says Young.

Most recently known as Ponce Student Suites, Kim King Associates purchased the building a few years ago and drew up plans for a boutique hotel. Due to structural issues, they were forced to demolish the back end of the building and rebuild, saving the familiar original front facade.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Construction crews are currently putting the finishing touches on the hotel, which includes 111 rooms and two suites, along with an outdoor terrace, sunroom, and restaurant. Team members say while they’re honoring the history of the building, it will be filled with modern touches, including an app for room-entry.

"A touchless app that will give you access to your room, all the amenities inside the room including TV, clock ... as well as ordering room service on your phone. I think we can all accept that this might be our reality, and we're going to lead the charge," says Young.

For more information on the Wylie Hotel, click here.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.