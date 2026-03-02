Atlanta's annual St. Patrick's Day parade happening March 14

The Brief The 142nd St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Midtown on March 14 at noon. More than 100 entries will march from Peachtree and 15th streets. Volunteer and participation details are available at atlantastpats.com.



A St. Patrick’s Day tradition dating back to the 1800s is set to return to Midtown Atlanta this month.

What we know:

The 142nd St. Patrick’s Parade, presented by Irish Network Atlanta and the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Foundation, will bring more than 100 entries through the streets of Midtown.

The parade begins at noon on Saturday, March 14, at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 15th Street. Organizers say spectators can expect a lively celebration filled with Irish heritage, music and plenty of green.

Those interested in participating in the parade or volunteering can find more information at atlantastpats.com.