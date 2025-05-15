Atlanta's André 3000 receives honorary degree from Berklee College

The Brief André 3000 received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music for his global influence in music, film, fine arts, and fashion. In his commencement address, he reflected on early musical influences and expressed excitement about the future—especially the year 3000. Grammy winner Sara Bareilles also received an honorary doctorate; past Berklee honorees include Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, and Celine Dion.



Atlanta native and music icon André 3000 has received an honorary doctorate from the prestigious Berklee College of Music, joining the ranks of legendary artists such as Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, and Celine Dion.

What we know:

The nine-time Grammy Award winner was honored for his influential work across multiple creative fields, including music, film, fine arts, and fashion. His contributions have helped shape the cultural landscape on a global level.

During his address to the graduating class, Andre 3000 reflected on his earliest musical inspirations and shared his thoughts about the future, jokingly noting he’s especially excited for the year 3000.

Singer-songwriter and fellow Grammy winner Sara Bareilles was also awarded an honorary doctorate during the same ceremony.

The backstory:

André 3000 first found musical success as a member of the southern hip-hop duo Outkast, which was recently nominated for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Berklee’s honorary degrees are reserved for artists whose careers have made a lasting impact on music and society, and André 3000’s inclusion highlights his enduring legacy in the arts.