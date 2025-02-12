Expand / Collapse search
Outkast, Black Crowes nominated for 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2025 12:21pm EST
Atlanta
article

Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Expand

ATLANTA - Two of Atlanta’s most iconic music acts, Outkast and The Black Crowes, are among 14 legendary performers nominated for induction into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Chris Robinson, Erik Deutsch and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

What we know:

They join a diverse group of first-time nominees, including Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Phish, and Maná. Returning nominees on the ballot include Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Mariah Carey, Oasis, and the combined nomination of Joy Division/New Order.

The last Georgia-based act to be inducted was R.E.M. in 2007. To be eligible for nomination, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

If inducted, Outkast could reunite for their first official performance since their 2014 farewell tour. Their last album, Idlewild, was released in 2006. Meanwhile, The Black Crowes continue to make waves, with their latest album, Happiness Bastards, receiving a Grammy nomination this year.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 

