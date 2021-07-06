Atlanta's airport outlines increased security measures

As travelers return to the airport in droves, managers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport discuss security upgrades that are being made to the facility.

Those enhancements include several hundred new hi-tech cameras that turn 360 degrees.

And a monitor can quickly rewind whatever footage was captured to see in an instant what may have taken place.

"We now have more than 3,000 cameras covering all of the airport," said Balram Bheodari, the general manager.

In addition to more surveillance tools, staff made a change to a door that Bheodari told members of Atlanta City Council was vulnerable to being breached.

The door is on the south side of the terminal near the Delta ticket counter. To replace a revolving door dedicated to exiting passengers, there is now an electronic, turnstile style door that allows one passenger at a time to go through.

With each piece of technology, there still must be eyes and ears -- an attendant -- watching the area.

