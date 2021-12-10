Atlanta 911 office still having problems, officials say

When a major power outage at Atlanta 911 disconnected callers, authorities promised swift action to repair and renew the service.

But there have been at least two other outages since then with city officials admitting backup generators failed on two other occasions.

OFFICIALS: ATLANTA'S 911 CENTER BACKUP GENERATOR WAS KNOWN TO BE FAULTY

There was unstable commercial power in the building, so those generators ran for 16 consecutive days.

And that extended usage could not be sustained.

The Atlanta Police Department, which operates the center, does not control the private commercial building that houses the center.

City officials signed a 30-year-lease for the building. Authorities told the council power currently is on at the center and some longer-term repairs are in the works.

ATLANTA SHIFTS 911 OPERATIONS TO FULTON COUNTY DUE TO POWER OUTAGE

Atlanta City Council Member Dustin Hillis is not happy with the arrangement believing the city ought to be able to have complete control over such a critical agency.

"Can we get out of the lease?" Hillis asked one city official.

"We have ten years left, and it is pretty much iron-clad," the official told Hillis and the other members of the council.

