Man stabbed multiple times block away from The Mall West End

Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing just a block away from the Mall West End.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near 884 York Avenue SW.

That's where police discovered a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. Few other details about him have been released.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the case.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

