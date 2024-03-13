Man stabbed multiple times block away from The Mall West End
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing just a block away from the Mall West End.
It happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near 884 York Avenue SW.
That's where police discovered a man with multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. Few other details about him have been released.
Police have not yet identified a suspect in the case.
Police have not yet identified a suspect in the case.
