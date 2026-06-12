The Brief Fans from Boston and Madrid are packed into the international terminal ahead of the Atlanta World Cup match. Cape Verde will face off against Spain on Monday in a highly anticipated international soccer showdown. Local welcoming groups are using the major sporting event to launch new business and investment exchanges.



The international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson is packed with soccer fans as Cape Verde prepares to face Spain on Monday in Atlanta's first World Cup game.

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World Cup arrival

What we know:

The Alou Blue Sharks have arrived in the city, drawing massive crowds of supporters who are traveling to see the nation's first World Cup appearance. While Cape Verde is a West African island nation, a large contingent of fans is packing into the international terminal from metro Boston, which holds the largest Cape Verdean population in the U.S.

Supporter Ricardo deBarros explained that the community is filled with pride to showcase who they are on the global stage. Beyond the stadium, the weekend features a Cabo Verde Business & Investment Exchange. Jennifer Barbosa of the Atlanta World Cup welcome committee for Cabo Verde noted that Europe is highly familiar with the country, which offers massive opportunities for business and investment.

International fan celebration

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of international visitors traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson this weekend, nor have they released official security and traffic deployment plans for Monday.

Fans are also arriving from Madrid to support the powerhouse squad from Spain, known as La Roja. Spanish supporter Manuel Garcia said he is hoping for a good time, parties, and beer. As a first-time visitor to the city who recognized the Atlanta Falcons from their play at the Bernabeu, Garcia added that learning about different people and meeting the community from Cabo Verde is the most beautiful thing about the World Cup.