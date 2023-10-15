2 girls run away together from Atlanta women's shelter, staff says

article

Atlanta police need help finding two critically missing juveniles who ran away from a women's shelter for underage girls, according to the staff there.

Police say 12-year-old R'Kayla Briggs and 14-year-old Danae Brown told a staff member at the House of Cherith on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW that they were going to run away before they actually left the facility together.

R'Kayla is 4-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Danae is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and also has brown eyes and black hair.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ R'Kayla Briggs (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone who has seen these two girls or has any helpful information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, or give the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit a call at 404-546-4260. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).