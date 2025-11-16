Atlanta woman stabbed during dispute

The Brief A 34-year-old woman was stabbed during a dispute but declined hospital transport. Police say she was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived. Investigators confirmed no SWAT activation and have not released details on suspects or motive.



Atlanta police say a woman was stabbed during a dispute Saturday morning, but her injuries were not serious enough to require a trip to the hospital.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene and found a 34-year-old woman with what appeared to be a stab wound. Police said she was alert, conscious, and breathing when they arrived. According to the department, the woman declined transport to a hospital.

Investigators said the stabbing stemmed from a dispute, although additional details about what led up to the incident were not immediately released. Police also confirmed that no SWAT activation was connected to the call.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what sparked the dispute, whether anyone has been identified as a suspect or taken into custody, or what type of weapon was used. It is also unclear if the stabbing happened inside a residence or outdoors, whether officers recovered any evidence at the scene, or if nearby cameras captured the incident.