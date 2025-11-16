Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta woman stabbed during dispute

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 16, 2025 6:37pm EST
The Brief

    • A 34-year-old woman was stabbed during a dispute but declined hospital transport.
    • Police say she was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived.
    • Investigators confirmed no SWAT activation and have not released details on suspects or motive.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a woman was stabbed during a dispute Saturday morning, but her injuries were not serious enough to require a trip to the hospital.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene and found a 34-year-old woman with what appeared to be a stab wound. Police said she was alert, conscious, and breathing when they arrived. According to the department, the woman declined transport to a hospital.

Investigators said the stabbing stemmed from a dispute, although additional details about what led up to the incident were not immediately released. Police also confirmed that no SWAT activation was connected to the call.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what sparked the dispute, whether anyone has been identified as a suspect or taken into custody, or what type of weapon was used. It is also unclear if the stabbing happened inside a residence or outdoors, whether officers recovered any evidence at the scene, or if nearby cameras captured the incident.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.

