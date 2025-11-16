Atlanta woman stabbed during dispute
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a woman was stabbed during a dispute Saturday morning, but her injuries were not serious enough to require a trip to the hospital.
What we know:
Officers were called to the scene and found a 34-year-old woman with what appeared to be a stab wound. Police said she was alert, conscious, and breathing when they arrived. According to the department, the woman declined transport to a hospital.
Investigators said the stabbing stemmed from a dispute, although additional details about what led up to the incident were not immediately released. Police also confirmed that no SWAT activation was connected to the call.
What we don't know:
Police have not released what sparked the dispute, whether anyone has been identified as a suspect or taken into custody, or what type of weapon was used. It is also unclear if the stabbing happened inside a residence or outdoors, whether officers recovered any evidence at the scene, or if nearby cameras captured the incident.
