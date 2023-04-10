Atlanta woman traveling with her three kids shot during attempted robbery in Louisiana

article

An Atlanta woman is recovering after being shot in Louisiana while on a road trip with her children. Police believe she was the victim of an armed robbery.

The woman stopped to ask for directions on the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King Drive in Louisiana's Caddo Parish. That's when officials say a Black male dressed in a black hoodie and black shorts approached her and tried to rob her at gunpoint.

When the suspect shot her in the arm, the woman allegedly ran, hopped back into her car and drove to the nearest apartment where she honked her horn until help arrived. Luckily, her three children were unharmed.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a recovery.

The suspect who fled the scene on foot is still on the run.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, asking for anyone in the area with knowledge of the incident to call them as soon as possible.