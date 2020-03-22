Atlanta woman denied refund from vacation rental

An Atlanta woman is furious and trying to get her money back after a vacation rental property notified her it would not refund her trip unless she had the coronavirus.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the stipulations of Autumn Johnson's travel insurance, but she also says the company will only rebook her stay for this year—despite the uncertainty of how long the virus will plague travel.

"It’s frustrating. I just want something to come of it," Johnson said.

What started off as a long awaited getaway for a group of moms has turned into anything but a walk on the beach.

Autumn Johnson and her friends would have stayed at a Real Joy Destin Florida property for 3 nights next month.

Johnson ultimately paid over 2,000 for the trip through VRBO, a vacation rental site. But then the coronavirus threatened safe travel, forcing the group to cancel.

"They told me that they’re not doing refunds, only date changes," she said.

Vrbo suggests partners, like Real Joy, issue travelers a full refund if they don't want a credit. The company also suggests allowing travelers to re-book through next year.

An email from Real Joy states they’re offering credits instead of cash refunds.

Johnson tried to book the trip for April of next year. That way the moms could enjoy spring break while the dads watch the kids.

Another notice from Real Joy, which is based in Destin, says customers have until June first to reschedule trips sometime *this year, unlike Vrbo's guidance.

"To be told I have to change it to this year and only this year because it’s convenient for you guys and not for me it’s obscene," Johnson said.

A copy of the company’s travel insurance states customers “could be covered if diagnosed with the coronavirus.”

"If you are quarantined or if you are in a fear of traveling then you will not get a refund and the travel insurance does not cover it," Johnson explained.

FOX5's Alex Whittler get ahold of Real Joy’s CEO.

He says the company is doing its best to accommodate all requests. He did not confirm or deny a coronavirus contraction was necessary for reimbursement, as he says every issue is treated on a case by case basis.

