Atlanta becomes a 'Wizarding World' thanks to new exhibition

You’ve read the books, and you’ve seen the movies. But if you’ve always dreamed of literally stepping inside the Wizarding World made famous through J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, the time has finally come.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens to the public today at 200 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, following an acclaimed and incredibly popular run at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. The exhibition was developed by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment in partnership with Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions and EMC Presents, and is essentially a celebration of the Harry Potter universe, showcasing props and costumes from the blockbuster films, recreations of famed locations from the books and movies, and cutting-edge technology to bring the Wizarding World to life.

Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, says Harry Potter: The Exhibition was a record-breaker in Philly, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans and becoming one of the most-viewed exhibitions in the venue’s history. Following the Atlanta opening, the exhibit is scheduled to open in Vienna, Austria in December of this year.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is open now at 200 Peachtree Street; for more information and to purchase ticket, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning making some magic inside the Wizarding World!