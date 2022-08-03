Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park

A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night.

Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road.

Officers responding to the scene found a man shot several times. Emergency workers tried to save him, but the man died at the scene.

The victim's identity hasn't been released, but detectives say he was between 25 and 35 years old. Investigators do not know if he lived near the park but tell us he had friends from the neighborhood.

Police aren't sure why the victim was in the park or what led up to the murder. With no motive for the crime or a suspect description, investigators are banking on park surveillance video and interviews with possible witnesses to drum up some leads.

Police block off access to the park during investigation

Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone lives three houses up from the park and says she actually heard the gunfire. The councilwoman said she has recently seen a change at the park.

"We are very disturbed by this. This is a very quiet neighborhood. Most of my neighbors are elderly and this is very shocking to us," Boone said.

According to Boone, many young people have been hanging out there at night, especially on the weekends. She also says this is not the first time this summer that shots have been fired in the park.

The councilwoman plans on talking to the Parks and Rec Department to see if they can close it before nightfall.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.