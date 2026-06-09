Atlanta weapons pipeline: Feds charge 5 in massive crackdown

The Brief Federal authorities dismantled a massive multiagency international gun-smuggling pipeline rooted in the city of Atlanta. Investigators discovered text messages detailing the illicit trafficking of more than 350 stolen firearms to the Caribbean and Canada. Five Georgia men face numerous federal charges after a grand jury indictment exposed a multiyear vehicle break-in and theft ring.



A multiagency federal investigation dismantled a massive pipeline responsible for smuggling hundreds of stolen firearms from Atlanta to the Caribbean and Canada, leading to federal charges against five local men.

Federal smuggling takedown

What we know:

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on May 27 charging five Atlanta-area men with conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking, trafficking in firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and dealing in firearms without a license. Authorities identified the defendants as Andre Lalor, 48, of Conyers, along with Sanchaz Turner, 20, D’Anthony Varner, 23, Lorenzo Harris-Brown, 21, and Albert Brown, 21, all of Atlanta. Lalor, who allegedly used the alias "Plug Dre," faces additional charges of attempted smuggling goods from the United States, failure to notify a common carrier, and failure to file electronic export information.

The sweeping multiyear crime spree involved breaking into scores of vehicles and burglarizing properties across the Atlanta metropolitan area to source the weapons. Harris-Brown, Varner, and Albert Brown allegedly stole the firearms and passed them to Turner, who used an alias of "Chezz." Turner then coordinated with Lalor to sell the stolen weapons. A court-authorized search of Turner's cellphone uncovered text messages containing photographs and descriptions of more than 350 firearms. Lalor then attempted to ship the weapons overseas to contacts in Canada and the Caribbean.

The international operation unraveled on April 2, 2025, when Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection agents at Miami International Airport interdicted an undeclared package bound for Georgetown, St. Vincent. Inside a package containing a queen air mattress, officers discovered three 9mm pistols, one of which had been reported stolen in Atlanta on March 1, 2025. Multiple subsequent shipments tied to Lalor were intercepted, resulting in the seizure of dozens of weapons. Lalor, Turner, and Harris-Brown appeared in federal court last week following their arrests, Albert Brown was arraigned yesterday, and Varner will face arraignment at a later date.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date for Varner's upcoming arraignment. Additionally, authorities have not disclosed the specific total number of firearms successfully smuggled out of the country before law enforcement intercepted the network, nor have they identified the specific overseas contacts who were receiving the stolen weapon shipments.