Atlanta Watershed places deputy commissioner on leave; whistleblower speaks out

The Brief In a quick and decisive decision, new watershed Commissioner Greg Eyerly suspended interim deputy Commissioner Cedric McKitt after numerous complaints about McKitt’s management style. A watershed employee talked exclusively with FOX 5 about McKitt’s alleged bullying, denigrating, and disrespecting watershed employees. The Professional Association of City Employees (PACE) had called for McKitt to be suspended with pay as the city investigates all of the allegations.



New developments in the investigation into a deputy commissioner with the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

Cedric McKitt, the interim deputy commissioner, has been placed on administrative leave.

This comes as a watershed employee speaks with FOX 5 about the accusations and conditions inside the department.

What we know:

Commissioner Greg Eyerly sent an email out at 4 p.m. Wednesday informing those in the watershed's Office of Linear Infrastructure Operations of a leadership change.

He thanked McKitt for his dedication to the department.

Commissioner Eyerly said until further notice, Director Magby and Xiarez will manage the department's day-to-day operations.

A watershed employee told FOX 5 McKitt isn’t the only leader who needs replacing. He said he shared many of the additional problems with Chief Operating Officer LaChaundra Butler Burks.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long McKitt will be suspended with pay.

What's next:

There are three investigations into all of the allegations against McKitt.

One is being conducted by Human Resources, another is being conducted by the PACE Union, and the final investigation is being done by District 12 Council member Antonio Lewis, who is the Utilities chair for the city.