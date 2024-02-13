Verizon fills up tanks for free at Atlanta gas station for Random Acts of Kindness Week

article

A few lucky Georgians will get a free tank of gas from Verizon. It's the wireless network operator's contribution to Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Starting at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, gift cards will be given out on a first come, first served basis at RaceTrac located at 2429 Bolton Road NW, Atlanta.

The gift cards are worth $50. It pays to be in the right place at the right time.

What is Random Acts of Kindness Week?

Every year, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK Foundation) celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Week, seven days of performing good deeds for others.

The idea is to encourage people to be more giving without the expectation of receiving anything in return.

This year, Random Acts of Kindness Week is Feb. 11 - 17. The 17th is Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The RAK Foundation put together a list of 50 Fun Kindness Ideas to help people celebrate. Here are just a few of them:

Pay it Backward: buy coffee for the person behind you in line. Compliment the first three people you talk to today. Send a positive text message to five different people right now.

Need more? Check out the full list.