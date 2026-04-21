Atlanta unveils mural ahead of World Cup this summer

The Brief Atlanta unveiled a large mural ahead of the World Cup. The artwork is part of a citywide public art program. Leaders say it highlights community and Atlanta’s global stage.



A new mural celebrating Atlanta’s culture and global spotlight ahead of the World Cup has been unveiled as part of a citywide public art initiative.

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What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens helped dedicate the piece, titled "Wild Seed, Wildflower," one of 10 new installations across the city through Atlanta’s Bridges, Tunnels and Walls program. The effort highlights public art as a way to tell community stories and enhance neighborhoods.

The massive artwork spans about 10,000 square feet and was created using more than 800 spray cans and over 100 colors, making it one of the largest pieces in the program.

What they're saying:

City leaders say the mural is meant to reflect Atlanta’s identity while welcoming visitors ahead of the international event.