Atlanta unveils employee bill of rights and guide to enhance transparency, city says

The Brief The City of Atlanta’s Department of Labor and Employment Services has released an Employee Bill of Rights and guide to help city workers navigate independent administrative investigations. The initiative, supported by Mayor Andre Dickens and the City Council, outlines employee rights, responsibilities, and available resources to foster trust across city departments. The new standards aim to balance transparency and accountability and provide clarity on the roles of the Office of the Inspector General, Office of Ethics, Department of Human Resources, and City Auditor’s Office.



What we know:

The new tools, which mark the first set of standards established by Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration for ethical engagement with the Office of the Inspector General and the Office of Ethics, aim to ensure transparency and accountability for city employees.

The initiative comes as part of recently passed legislation and recommendations by the Taskforce on Ethical Government, receiving approval from the City Council and full support from Mayor Dickens. The Bill of Rights outlines employee responsibilities, standards, and rights while detailing available resources to foster a culture of trust and accountability across all city departments.

What they're saying:

"Consistent with my fourth pillar of Ethical and Effective government, the creation of the Bill of Rights will help all employees understand their rights within the City," Mayor Dickens said. "As an advocate for—and someone who worked directly on—both the creation of the Office of Inspector General and the City’s Department of Labor, the accompanying guide balances transparency and accountability for the City’s public servants, while making clear their rights and responsibilities."

In addition, the accompanying guide explains the roles and responsibilities of the Department of Human Resources, the Office of the Inspector General, the Office of Ethics, and the City Auditor’s Office, offering a comprehensive resource to help employees understand the differences between these offices and their respective missions.