Atlanta United funds 11 new soccer mini-pitches across Georgia

The Peach State will soon have more than 10 new places to play soccer thanks to Atlanta United's Georgia 100 campaign.

The Atlanta United Community Fund, an organization connected to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, plans to construct 100 mini-pitches in under-resourced communities across the state. With this new phase, they'll have created 30 fields.

The organization says that the $815,000 will be used by seven organizations as part of this phase.

The new pitches include a hard court that will be placed in a repurposed Lawrenceville warehouse, four fields at Atlanta's Toomer Elementary, a grass field at Corners Community Center in Norcross, and others.

The program launched in 2020 and has created soccer fields in all corners of Georgia.

Future funding is also available, and organizations and cities can apply through Aug. 10.

To learn more about Georgia 100 and apply for a grant, visit the program's website.