Metro Atlanta Ukrainian community 'panicking' as possible Russian invasion looms

The Ukrainian community in metro Atlanta is coming together as the country braces for an invasion from Russia.

Over the weekend, protesters gathered in Downtown Atlanta to show their support.

The Ukrainian-Americans living in the Atlanta area FOX 5 spoke with say they are holding their breath and praying that things deescalate.

President Joe Biden has promised that America will respond quickly and decisively should Russia invade.

Olga Westfall helped organize a rally downtown outside the CNN Center.

"People are panicking, they are concerned," Westfall said.

At the rally, a few dozen protesters held signs in support of their country as an invasion from Russia looms.

"We want to show that to Ukrainians that we are with you, we are praying for you, you are not forgotten," she said.

"Today I gave a call to my mom, and she didn't pick up. And that was terrible. That was so frightening," Maryna Morska said.

Morska came to Georgia from Ukraine five years ago and says hearing that voice on the other end of the phone right now is how she knows her loved ones are alive and safe.

"I could barely keep myself from crying because I didn’t know why she was not picking up," she said.

Russia has denied that it plans to invade Ukraine though there are more than 100,000 Russian soldiers along its borders and the country is conducting joint military exercises with neighboring Belarus.

"You wake up in the morning, and you see that all the embassies are closing, no flights out. You are a victim, and you’re punished," Westfall said.

She says not just Ukrainians, but everyone should be concerned about the escalating tensions between the two countries.

"You can’t think it won’t touch me because when a big war happens, everybody will be affected," Westfall said.

She and other organizers say they plan on finding more ways to organize the community in the metro Atlanta area.

They say they're trying to help those back home any way they can - financially, emotionally, and with prayers.

