1 man critical, 2 injured in Atlanta triple stabbing

Three men were targeted in a series of stabbings in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Officials were called to Grady Memorial Hospital just before 7 a.m. after three men came in with stab wounds.

A 28-year-old victim was stabbed in his hand. A 30-year-old and 33-year-old were both stabbed in multiple places. The 30-year-old was the only victim in critical condition.

Police learned the three men took themselves in for treatment after an attack in the area of 138 Edgewood Avenue NE, just a few blocks away from the hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing. So far, there has been no word of any arrests.