Atlanta trash pickup fees to increase over the next 3 years

Atlanta residents are about to start paying more to get rid of their garbage.

The Atlanta City Council recently approved increasing the fees for trash pickup over the next three years.

The first rate hike will be 3.5% and has already gone into effect.

That rate will increase again by 2% in 2026 and in 2027.

Officials say the extra money will be used to pay for increased costs involved in pickups like fuel and labor.

"The City of Atlanta has historically collected insufficient revenue to cover the expenses and capital investments needed to provide the solid waste services offered," the City of Atlanta said in a press release.

The Department of Public Works will also use the money to upgrade its equipment and ensure the agency follows environmental regulations.

The agency is also looking into ways to possibly reduce some costs connected to solid waste services.