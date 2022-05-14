Atlanta to launch hosting bid for 2024 Democratic National Convention

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is vying to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Dickens made the announcement during the Georgia Democratic Party's gala Downtown on Friday.

Dickens said he's committed to bringing the convention back to Georgia for the first time since 1988 when Michael Dukakis was the Democratic presidential nominee.

During remarks on Friday night, Dickens called Georgia a "battleground state," and recalled the 2020 election when Democrats won both U.S. Senate seats in runoffs. President Joe Biden narrowly beat Donald Trump in the presidential race in Georgia.

"All eyes were on Georgia then, as they are now," Dickens said.

The theme of the presentation was "Good Trouble," a tribute to the famous quote from late Congressman John Lewis. Dickens gave the presentation alongside Georgia's 5th Congressional District Rep. Nikema Williams, chosen to represent the district after Lewis' death.

The Democratic Party has asked at least eight cities to bid for the event.