The Brief Thanksgiving airfare in Atlanta hit a decade high, surging 52% over last year due to skyrocketing jet fuel costs. Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are paying hundreds more for flights while navigating recent nationwide tech outages. Experts advise shifting travel days away from Sunday and carrying extra cash to survive high prices and system disruptions.



Holiday travelers flying out of Atlanta face the highest Thanksgiving airfare in a decade, with round-trip domestic economy tickets surging 52% over last year.

Atlanta Thanksgiving airfare surge

What we know:

The cost of flying this Thanksgiving has skyrocketed, driven largely by jet fuel prices that swelled 90% over last year due to the war in Iran. According to the travel site Hopper, the price of a domestic round-trip economy ticket from Atlanta jumped more than 50% compared to the same time last year.

Those planning to fly for Christmas will also pay about 23% more. These steep prices come as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects more than 4 million travelers this holiday season, marking a 5% increase from last Thanksgiving.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed how long jet fuel prices will remain elevated or whether airlines will add more flights to ease holiday congestion. It also remains unclear if recent nationwide tech outages will resurface during the peak Thanksgiving travel rush.

Hartsfield-Jackson traveler reactions

What they're saying:

Passengers at the world's busiest airport are already feeling the financial strain of rising ticket costs. Traveler Karen John noted that her recent trips cost significantly more than usual.

"I was in Canada last weekend. And it was $1000 for the ticket on Delta. Yes it was. And then two weeks prior, before that, I was in Jamaica and that flight was $700 and change. It very expensive. That’s not what I normally pay though," John said.

John added that she normally pays about $500 to fly to either Jamaica or Canada. Traveler Jill Brathwaite said she paid at least $100 more than expected for her round-trip ticket.

"They are. More than I was expecting it to be," Brathwaite said. "Yeah. You’re always trying to save money, especially around the holidays coming up."

Holiday flight delays and outages

By the numbers:

Tech outages have recently hit both the private and public sectors, impacting banks, the National Security Agency and aviation systems. While a nationwide ground stop occurred last week, FlightAware reported more than 4,700 delays and 760 cancellations across the nation on Friday.

52%: The jump in round-trip domestic economy ticket prices from Atlanta for Thanksgiving.

90%: The surge in jet fuel costs over last year, according to the International Air Transport Association.

4 million: The number of travelers expected at Hartsfield-Jackson this holiday season.

Expert holiday travel tips

What you can do:

Travel and cybersecurity experts recommend adjusting your itinerary and preparing for potential payment system disruptions. Nita Cooper of Stars N Skyes Travel said shifting a return flight away from Sunday can yield major savings.

"I would definitely recommend to be as flexible as possible. I also did the same check where I said, ‘Okay, imagine someone leaving on Wednesday, but they decided to come back Monday or Tuesday.’ That was a $300 reduction in price just by shifting one more day. S0 for a family of four, that’s about $1200 that you’ve saved just by deciding to come back on a day outside lf Sunday. Sunday is the highest day for travel, even if you came back on Saturday, you save around $150 to $200 per person," Cooper said.

Travel experts also advise factoring in extra costs like parking, ground transportation and checked bags, as well as considering early morning, late night or multi-stop flights. Meanwhile, Rajiv Garg of Emory’s Goizueta Business School warned that massive holiday shopping and travel systems could face disruptions.

"We are coming into a holiday season. Everybody will be shopping, will be buying, traveling, et cetera. These are massive systems that can disrupt our that could disrupt our holiday plans as well," Garg said. "Have a back up plan. If traveling and relying on credit cards, maybe carry a few extra hundred dollars in cash so you have money when you need it…hopefully the banks will not be impacted."